Delhi RWAs Strengthen Security Amidst India-Pakistan Conflict

As tensions escalate due to the India-Pakistan conflict, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) in Delhi are implementing robust security measures. From visitor verification to increased coordination with local authorities, RWAs are prioritizing safety.

In East Delhi, RWAs are stepping up their vigilance. According to BS Vohra, president of the East Delhi RWA Federation, increased surveillance on non-residents is being enforced, while residents are being briefed on safety measures.

Efforts extend to Dwarka and North Delhi, where additional precautions are taken, including restricted access and identity verification. Mock drills and educational initiatives are being conducted to instill confidence and readiness among residents during these uncertain times.

