BMS Rallies Support for India's Armed Forces Amid Escalating Tensions

In response to escalating military tensions between India and Pakistan, the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) has taken a definitive stance in support of the Indian government and its armed forces. The organization, on Saturday, instructed its affiliates to suspend any strikes or agitations and pledged unequivocal support for the defense efforts.

The BMS, aligning its actions with the national cause, appealed to all government employees to avoid taking leaves unless absolutely necessary and urged those on leave to resume their duties promptly. The union emphasized the importance of community involvement in aiding civil defense, mobilizing donations, and other essential activities during this period.

During a national executive body meeting, the BMS praised the Indian armed forces for Operation Sindoor and lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Home Minister Amit Shah. The organization strongly condemned Pakistan's actions and committed to supporting India's strategic measures against its adversary.

(With inputs from agencies.)