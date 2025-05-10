Jai Hind Control Room: Rajasthan's Defensive Stronghold in Crisis
In response to the India-Pakistan military conflict, Rajasthan Police has established the Jai Hind Control Room in Jaipur. Citizens can report suspicious activities via a dedicated helpline. Operating 24/7, it coordinates with police, fire, and medical services, ensuring quick response to potential threats.
In response to ongoing military tensions between India and Pakistan, the Rajasthan Police have set up a strategic temporary control unit, named the Jai Hind Control Room, located at Jaipur's Police Control Room.
Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Dr. Rameshwar Singh, announced that the control room would be crucial for public safety, encouraging citizens to report suspicious activities or rumors via a WhatsApp helpline. The public can communicate such reports through a dedicated landline or WhatsApp number.
Functioning round-the-clock, the control room will facilitate coordination between police, fire services, and medical teams, with authorities committed to swift, effective action on all reports, ensuring heightened vigilance during the conflict.
