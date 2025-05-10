Kremlin Criticizes Europe's Double Standards

The Kremlin has voiced its displeasure with Europe, accusing it of issuing contradictory and confrontational remarks, according to Interfax news agency.

This reaction follows an endorsement by European leaders of a United States plan demanding a 30-day cessation of hostilities in Ukraine, coupled with a threat of imposing 'massive' sanctions on Russia in case of non-compliance.

'We hear many contradictory statements from Europe. They are generally confrontational in nature rather than aimed at trying to revive our relations. Nothing more,' Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)