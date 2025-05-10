Left Menu

Kremlin Criticizes Europe's Double Standards

The Kremlin has accused European countries of making contradictory and aggressive statements. This comes after European leaders supported a U.S. initiative for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine and threatened Russia with severe sanctions if compliance was not met.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 10-05-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 19:27 IST
Kremlin Criticizes Europe's Double Standards
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin has voiced its displeasure with Europe, accusing it of issuing contradictory and confrontational remarks, according to Interfax news agency.

This reaction follows an endorsement by European leaders of a United States plan demanding a 30-day cessation of hostilities in Ukraine, coupled with a threat of imposing 'massive' sanctions on Russia in case of non-compliance.

'We hear many contradictory statements from Europe. They are generally confrontational in nature rather than aimed at trying to revive our relations. Nothing more,' Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

 Global
2
Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan Conflict

Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan C...

 Pakistan
3
Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

 Pakistan
4
Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Brands Are Navigating the Metaverse to Reshape Consumer Engagement

Virtual Power: How Metaverse Is Revolutionizing Clean and Resilient Energy Systems

GPS Drifters Reveal How Urban Wind Currents Spread Plastic Pollution Across Ontario

Can Road Design Slow Us Down? A Swiss Study Tests Urban Speed with Virtual Reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025