Kremlin Criticizes Europe's Double Standards
The Kremlin has accused European countries of making contradictory and aggressive statements. This comes after European leaders supported a U.S. initiative for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine and threatened Russia with severe sanctions if compliance was not met.
The Kremlin has voiced its displeasure with Europe, accusing it of issuing contradictory and confrontational remarks, according to Interfax news agency.
This reaction follows an endorsement by European leaders of a United States plan demanding a 30-day cessation of hostilities in Ukraine, coupled with a threat of imposing 'massive' sanctions on Russia in case of non-compliance.
'We hear many contradictory statements from Europe. They are generally confrontational in nature rather than aimed at trying to revive our relations. Nothing more,' Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated.
