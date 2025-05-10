Bihar Heightens Border Vigil Amid Regional Tensions
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar urged heightened vigilance in border districts owing to regional tensions. During a high-level meeting, officials were directed to increase security alongside Nepal and Bangladesh borders, coordinate with military and border forces, and safeguard key state infrastructure against potential threats.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has issued a directive for enhanced vigilance in districts bordering Nepal and near the Bangladesh boundary amidst regional tensions. This decision comes after a pivotal high-level meeting aimed at assessing the security condition in the state's border districts.
Despite an agreement to cease military actions between India and Pakistan later the same day, Kumar emphasized the need for extraordinary vigilance. The Chief Minister instructed officials to amplify area domination patrolling and search operations to prevent any infiltration by anti-national elements.
In addition, crucial infrastructure such as roads, bridges, and religious sites will receive heightened protection. Coordination with army and border forces will be strengthened, while the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) will play a key role in this increased security endeavor.
