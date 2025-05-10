India Habitat Centre Unveils Bharat Bodh Kendra to Promote Cultural and Civilizational Legacy

In a significant step towards preserving and promoting India’s vast civilizational heritage, the India Habitat Centre (IHC) inaugurated the Bharat Bodh Kendra, a dedicated wing within its Habitat Library & Resource Centre, earlier this evening. The initiative underscores IHC’s commitment to intellectual and cultural enrichment and offers a serene space for in-depth exploration of India’s artistic, philosophical, spiritual, and historical traditions.

A Repository of India’s Intellectual Wealth

The Bharat Bodh Kendra, conceptualized as a permanent knowledge corner within the Habitat Library, has been designed to house a meticulously curated selection of books, journals, manuscripts, and multimedia content. These resources span a wide range of subjects, including Indian art, classical music, literature, spirituality, ancient sciences, philosophy, and history. The section is open to all IHC members, researchers, and scholars who seek a deeper understanding of India’s civilizational journey.

The establishment of this Kendra aligns with IHC’s broader vision of serving as a crucible for knowledge exchange, public dialogue, and cultural education. The section will also feature interactive programming including lectures, reading circles, heritage talks, and film screenings centered around Indian culture.

Inauguration by Hon’ble Minister Shri Manohar Lal

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Shri Manohar Lal, Hon’ble Minister of Power and Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India. Addressing a gathering of dignitaries, officials, and cultural enthusiasts, the Minister commended IHC for its tireless efforts in promoting sustainable and intellectual urban living.

In his speech, Shri Manohar Lal lauded the Centre’s environmental initiatives, particularly its focus on green infrastructure and energy-efficient practices. He encouraged IHC to further extend its model by mentoring and supporting similar institutions in adopting environment-conscious protocols and practices.

Tour of the Green Campus and Appreciation of Design

Post the formal inauguration, the Hon’ble Minister was given a comprehensive tour of the IHC’s lush 9-acre eco-sensitive campus by Shri Katikithala Srinivas, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and President of IHC, along with Prof. (Dr.) K. G. Suresh, Director of IHC.

The walkthrough showcased the Centre’s unique architectural design, sustainable features such as solar energy utilization, rainwater harvesting systems, and natural ventilation, and its role as a vibrant node for cultural, artistic, and intellectual activities in the capital. The Minister expressed admiration for the Centre’s dynamic integration of environmentalism with urban development.

Presence of Senior Government and Institutional Officials

The event was marked by the presence of several senior dignitaries including Shri Sanjay Kulshrestha, Chairman and Managing Director of HUDCO, Shri Sanjay Shukla, Managing Director of the National Housing Bank (NHB), along with other officers and representatives from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and India Habitat Centre.

Their attendance underscored the importance of this initiative in the broader framework of urban cultural development and institutional collaboration aimed at reviving India’s indigenous knowledge systems.

A Step Towards Cultural Literacy and Sustainability

With the launch of Bharat Bodh Kendra, India Habitat Centre continues to affirm its role as not just a cultural and conference destination, but also as a custodian of India’s civilizational knowledge. The initiative is expected to evolve into a dynamic knowledge-sharing platform for future generations, fostering both a sense of pride and responsibility towards India’s vast cultural inheritance.

This inauguration marks not just the opening of a new library section, but also a renewed commitment to intellectual sustainability and cultural literacy in urban India.