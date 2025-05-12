Ceasefire Sparks Economic Optimism Amidst India-Pakistan Tensions

In a significant development, military operations chiefs from India and Pakistan engaged in a telephonic conversation, marking a temporary halt to escalating tensions in the region. This dialogue follows a ceasefire intervention spearheaded by U.S. President Donald Trump after a period of intense cross-border hostilities.

Financial markets responded positively to the ceasefire, with both Indian and Pakistani stock indices recording substantial gains. This economic optimism reflects improved relations after the reopening of previously shuttered airports, although schools in some areas remain closed as a precaution.

Despite the ceasefire, the situation in the contested Kashmir region remains volatile. India maintains its stance of resolving the Kashmir dispute directly with Pakistan, rejecting third-party mediation, while welcoming China's support for lasting peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)