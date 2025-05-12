Left Menu

Crackdown on Illegal Tinted Glasses in Dakshina Kannada

Over 500 vehicle owners in Dakshina Kannada faced penalties for illegal sun control films and tinted glasses. The police collected Rs 2.53 lakh in fines during a district-wide enforcement drive. The initiative aligns with Supreme Court guidelines and aims to improve public safety by ensuring greater transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-05-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 19:53 IST
Crackdown on Illegal Tinted Glasses in Dakshina Kannada
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant law enforcement initiative, 504 vehicle owners in Dakshina Kannada district have been penalized for the use of illegal sun control films and tinted glasses. The operation, conducted by the local police across 10 traffic police stations, resulted in the collection of Rs 2.53 lakh in fines.

The rigorous crackdown, which took place on Sunday, involved on-the-spot removal of black films and unauthorized tints, in line with Supreme Court guidelines prohibiting visibility-reducing films for safety reasons. The police issued challans to the violating vehicle owners, urging compliance with traffic safety norms.

Authorities have announced that the enforcement drive will persist in the following days to ensure adherence to transparency requirements. Vehicle owners are advised to heed the regulations to avoid further penalties and contribute to the collective effort of enhancing public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Battles

Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Bat...

 Philippines
2
Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Action

Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Act...

 Global
3
New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Critical Skills

New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Criti...

 New Zealand
4
Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

Trust or ignore? New tools quantify user confidence in artificial intelligence

AI and wireless infrastructure lead the next phase of digital transformation in education

Digital synergies boost bank returns, but only for the digitally ready

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025