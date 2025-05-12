Crackdown on Illegal Tinted Glasses in Dakshina Kannada

In a significant law enforcement initiative, 504 vehicle owners in Dakshina Kannada district have been penalized for the use of illegal sun control films and tinted glasses. The operation, conducted by the local police across 10 traffic police stations, resulted in the collection of Rs 2.53 lakh in fines.

The rigorous crackdown, which took place on Sunday, involved on-the-spot removal of black films and unauthorized tints, in line with Supreme Court guidelines prohibiting visibility-reducing films for safety reasons. The police issued challans to the violating vehicle owners, urging compliance with traffic safety norms.

Authorities have announced that the enforcement drive will persist in the following days to ensure adherence to transparency requirements. Vehicle owners are advised to heed the regulations to avoid further penalties and contribute to the collective effort of enhancing public safety.

