Allegations of Rape Shake Hyderabad Student Community

In a disturbing incident, a female biomedical student from Chennai was allegedly raped by two men, including her longtime friend, the police reported on Monday.

Happening on May 3 in Hyderabad, where the student was interning, both suspects have been detained following her complaint and are now under judicial custody, as confirmed by the Bachupally police station.

The police detailed that the incident occurred after a night of partying and drinking, leading to the alleged criminal act. A formal case has been registered against both men.

(With inputs from agencies.)