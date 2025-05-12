Left Menu

Allegations of Rape Shake Hyderabad Student Community

A final-year biomedical student from Chennai was allegedly raped by two men in Hyderabad, including her male friend. The incident occurred on May 3 following a party. The police have arrested and charged the suspects who are now in judicial custody. The case is under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-05-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 20:32 IST
Allegations of Rape Shake Hyderabad Student Community
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident, a female biomedical student from Chennai was allegedly raped by two men, including her longtime friend, the police reported on Monday.

Happening on May 3 in Hyderabad, where the student was interning, both suspects have been detained following her complaint and are now under judicial custody, as confirmed by the Bachupally police station.

The police detailed that the incident occurred after a night of partying and drinking, leading to the alleged criminal act. A formal case has been registered against both men.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Battles

Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Bat...

 Philippines
2
Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Action

Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Act...

 Global
3
New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Critical Skills

New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Criti...

 New Zealand
4
Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

Trust or ignore? New tools quantify user confidence in artificial intelligence

AI and wireless infrastructure lead the next phase of digital transformation in education

Digital synergies boost bank returns, but only for the digitally ready

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025