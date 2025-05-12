Delhi's Fourth High-Security Prison: A Fortress Inspired by Cellular Jail

The Public Works Department has unveiled plans for a high-security prison on a 40-acre site in Narela, Delhi. Inspired by the Cellular Jail, the facility aims to accommodate 250-300 inmates and will feature advanced security infrastructure.

Officials have confirmed the inclusion of modern facilities like a courtroom, ICU unit, and a control center with video conferencing capabilities. This will be an independent, self-sufficient unit designed to house high-risk criminals.

Backed by a Rs 140 crore budget, with contributions from both the central and Delhi governments, the project is expected to reach completion in 21 months. The Jharkhand Complex marks a significant step in the Ministry of Home Affairs' efforts to enhance prison security nationwide.

