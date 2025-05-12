Left Menu

Tragic Turn: Robbery Gone Awry in North Delhi

Five minors have been apprehended for the fatal stabbing of a 35-year-old man in North Delhi during a robbery attempt. The incident occurred when the victim, Mustafa, was returning home with a colleague. Police suspect robbery as the motive, though nothing was stolen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 20:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident in outer north Delhi's Bawana area, five minors have been apprehended following the alleged fatal stabbing of a 35-year-old man during a botched robbery attempt, according to police reports released Monday.

The victim, identified as Mustafa, was on his way home from work with his colleague Noor Alam late Sunday night when they were intercepted by the accused, aged between 12 to 17 years. Mustafa suffered a stab wound during the confrontation.

Authorities confirmed that despite initial fears of a targeted attack, the motive appeared to be a robbery. Officers noted the chaos among the suspects, who fled after the violence erupted. While no belongings were stolen, Mustafa's resistance likely triggered the tragic outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

