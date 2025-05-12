Left Menu

British-Based Russian Spy Ring Leader Sentenced

Orlin Roussev, the leader of a British-based Russian spy ring, was sentenced to nearly 11 years in jail. The operation involved surveillance activities for the Kremlin. Roussev and his team members, Bulgarian nationals, undertook large-scale espionage, posing a serious threat to UK national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-05-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 21:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Orlin Roussev, identified as the head of a Russian spy ring operating out of Britain, received a sentence of 10 years and eight months from a London court. This follows his guilty plea to conspiracy to spy for Russia, along with his team of Bulgarian nationals.

The court heard that the spy ring's activities, which included surveillance of journalists and Ukrainian soldiers, were directed by fugitive Jan Marsalek. Judge Nicholas Hilliard emphasized the grave risk these operations posed to Britain's national security.

Despite denying direct employment by Russian intelligence, the group was motivated by financial incentives. With relations between Britain and Russia at a low amidst the Ukraine conflict, the ring's industrial-scale espionage underscores growing tensions in Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

