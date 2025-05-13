Left Menu

Drones and Drama: Sheriff's Bold Strategy to Disarm Kids

The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office utilized its drone program to defuse a potentially dangerous situation involving two young children armed with a gun. The non-lethal intervention avoided tragedy, while ongoing support is being provided to the family to address mental health and behavioral issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Albuquerque | Updated: 13-05-2025 06:32 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 06:32 IST
The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office credits its drone program for helping to defuse a potentially dangerous standoff involving two young brothers armed with a gun in New Mexico's most populous county.

The incident, which occurred in February, was captured on drone and body camera footage, showing deputies repeatedly urging the boys to drop the gun, with one of them even pulling the trigger during the tense moment, though the firearm malfunctioned.

Sheriff John Allen emphasized the critical role of the drone in providing real-time situational analysis, which enabled deputies to safely secure the area. No charges have been filed, and the family is receiving ongoing support to address underlying issues.

