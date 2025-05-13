Drones and Drama: Sheriff's Bold Strategy to Disarm Kids

The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office credits its drone program for helping to defuse a potentially dangerous standoff involving two young brothers armed with a gun in New Mexico's most populous county.

The incident, which occurred in February, was captured on drone and body camera footage, showing deputies repeatedly urging the boys to drop the gun, with one of them even pulling the trigger during the tense moment, though the firearm malfunctioned.

Sheriff John Allen emphasized the critical role of the drone in providing real-time situational analysis, which enabled deputies to safely secure the area. No charges have been filed, and the family is receiving ongoing support to address underlying issues.

