Left Menu

Alt News Co-founder Files Complaint Over Social Media Threat

Mohammad Zubair, co-founder of Alt News, has lodged a complaint with authorities after his address and phone number were leaked online, with threats to send pork to his home. Alleging ongoing threats, Zubair highlighted past incidents and called for serious action, while police have not yet registered an FIR.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-05-2025 10:06 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 10:06 IST
Alt News Co-founder Files Complaint Over Social Media Threat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mohammad Zubair, co-founder of the fact-checking website Alt News, has filed a police complaint after his home address and mobile number were allegedly leaked on a social media platform, accompanied by threats. Despite the severity of the allegations, no FIR has been registered, according to police sources.

In a post on social media platform 'X' on Monday night, Zubair claimed that individuals leaked his personal information and threatened to send pork to his residence. He expressed that this is not the first threat against him. Zubair recounted a similar occurrence in 2023 when someone sent pork to his address and shared it on Twitter.

Zubair emphasized the severity of the threat and urged authorities like @DCPEASTBCP, @CPBlr, and @DgpKarnataka to take the matter seriously this time. A senior police officer confirmed receiving his complaint but stated it would be transferred to the R T Nagar police station as it falls within their jurisdiction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles
Blog

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

 Global
2
Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feedback Loops
Blog

Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feed...

 Global
3
Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentralized Systems
Blog

Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentral...

 Global
4
IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Capacity
Blog

IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Ca...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025