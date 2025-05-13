Alt News Co-founder Files Complaint Over Social Media Threat
Mohammad Zubair, co-founder of Alt News, has lodged a complaint with authorities after his address and phone number were leaked online, with threats to send pork to his home. Alleging ongoing threats, Zubair highlighted past incidents and called for serious action, while police have not yet registered an FIR.
Mohammad Zubair, co-founder of the fact-checking website Alt News, has filed a police complaint after his home address and mobile number were allegedly leaked on a social media platform, accompanied by threats. Despite the severity of the allegations, no FIR has been registered, according to police sources.
In a post on social media platform 'X' on Monday night, Zubair claimed that individuals leaked his personal information and threatened to send pork to his residence. He expressed that this is not the first threat against him. Zubair recounted a similar occurrence in 2023 when someone sent pork to his address and shared it on Twitter.
Zubair emphasized the severity of the threat and urged authorities like @DCPEASTBCP, @CPBlr, and @DgpKarnataka to take the matter seriously this time. A senior police officer confirmed receiving his complaint but stated it would be transferred to the R T Nagar police station as it falls within their jurisdiction.
