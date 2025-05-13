Left Menu

Ukraine's Air Defence Triumphs Over Russian Drone Assault

Ukraine's air defence successfully intercepted all 10 drones launched by Russia overnight. This marks the lowest number of drones used by Russia in several weeks. The efficient response from Ukraine's forces highlights their growing capability in countering aerial threats amid ongoing conflict.

Updated: 13-05-2025 12:08 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 11:15 IST
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's air defence units achieved a significant victory by destroying all 10 drones launched by Russia in an overnight assault, the Ukrainian air force reported on Tuesday.

This operation represents the lowest number of drones deployed by Russia in overnight attacks for several weeks, according to analysis by Reuters.

Ukraine's ability to neutralize these threats reflects a strengthening military response as the nation continues to face ongoing conflict with its eastern neighbor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

