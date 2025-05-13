Gujarat Official Arrested for 'Objectionable' Social Media Post Amid Operation Sindoor

A Gujarat government official has been arrested for allegedly posting 'objectionable' content on social media concerning 'Operation Sindoor.' This development was confirmed by authorities in Botad district, Gujarat, on Tuesday.

Kripal Patel, a talati-cum-mantri in the state panchayat department, was identified by the district cyber team during routine social media monitoring. His post on X was deemed to have the potential to harm national unity and incite fear among citizens.

In response to Patel's actions, and similar offenses by others, the Gujarat government has registered multiple FIRs across various districts. Authorities stress the importance of maintaining social cohesion and national security amid ongoing monitoring efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)