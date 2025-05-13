Left Menu

High-Profile Arrests in Andhra Pradesh's Rs 3,200 Crore Liquor Scam

Balaji Govindappa, Executive Director of Bharati Cement Pvt Ltd, has been arrested by the SIT investigating the Rs 3,200 crore liquor scam in Andhra Pradesh. The scam dates back to the YSRCP regime. Govindappa was apprehended in Mysuru after a search of his Hyderabad home. The case involves money laundering allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 13-05-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 19:45 IST
High-Profile Arrests in Andhra Pradesh's Rs 3,200 Crore Liquor Scam
  • Country:
  • India

Balaji Govindappa, Executive Director of Bharati Cement Pvt Ltd, has been apprehended by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Andhra Pradesh police. The arrest is part of an ongoing probe into the alleged Rs 3,200 crore liquor scam that took place during the YSRCP regime, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

Sources indicate that Govindappa was taken into custody in Mysuru, Karnataka, following a search of his residence in Hyderabad three days prior. His arrest adds him to the list of several accused in the high-profile case.

The liquor scam has attracted significant attention, with the Enforcement Directorate filing a money laundering case linked to an earlier FIR by the Economic Offences CID. Notable figures such as Kasireddy Raja Sekhar Reddy, Vasudeva Reddy, and several former MPs have been named in connection with the scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025