High-Profile Arrests in Andhra Pradesh's Rs 3,200 Crore Liquor Scam
Balaji Govindappa, Executive Director of Bharati Cement Pvt Ltd, has been arrested by the SIT investigating the Rs 3,200 crore liquor scam in Andhra Pradesh. The scam dates back to the YSRCP regime. Govindappa was apprehended in Mysuru after a search of his Hyderabad home. The case involves money laundering allegations.
Balaji Govindappa, Executive Director of Bharati Cement Pvt Ltd, has been apprehended by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Andhra Pradesh police. The arrest is part of an ongoing probe into the alleged Rs 3,200 crore liquor scam that took place during the YSRCP regime, officials confirmed on Tuesday.
Sources indicate that Govindappa was taken into custody in Mysuru, Karnataka, following a search of his residence in Hyderabad three days prior. His arrest adds him to the list of several accused in the high-profile case.
The liquor scam has attracted significant attention, with the Enforcement Directorate filing a money laundering case linked to an earlier FIR by the Economic Offences CID. Notable figures such as Kasireddy Raja Sekhar Reddy, Vasudeva Reddy, and several former MPs have been named in connection with the scheme.
