Bravery on Duty: Delhi Traffic Police Thwart Armed Robbery

In a display of extraordinary courage, two Delhi Traffic Police personnel successfully thwarted an armed robbery attempt, apprehending two suspects despite coming under fire. The incident occurred on Monday when Sub-Inspector Sanjeev and Constable Rahul Nain from Shahdara Traffic Circle confronted the culprits.

The accused, Imran from Ghaziabad and Warees from Delhi's Seemapuri, had just snatched a gold chain from a local resident near Chetak Complex, police confirmed. As they attempted to flee on a motorcycle, a resident alerted nearby officers, leading to a dramatic chase.

Sub-Inspector Sanjeev was shot at but not deterred, ultimately helping to arrest the suspects. Both suspects were found with pistols and live bullets. The case has been handed over for further investigation, revealing Warees's extensive criminal history.

