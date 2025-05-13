Supreme Court Advocates for Inclusive Senior Designation Process

The Supreme Court underscored the necessity for a more inclusive system in designating senior advocates, advocating for the consideration of lawyers practicing at subordinate judiciary levels.

A bench led by Justices Abhay S Oka, Ujjal Bhuyan, and S V N Bhatti emphasized that diversity should encompass advocates from trial and district levels, as well as specialized tribunals, acknowledging their crucial role alongside those in higher courts.

The court introduced new guidelines, moving away from a point-based assessment, and urged high courts to amend their regulations within four months, while maintaining the ten-year practice requirement for eligibility.

