Nuclear Neighbors: Pakistan and India's Tense Truce

The longstanding conflict between Pakistan and India saw a temporary resolution on Tuesday, as both nations reaffirmed their commitment to a ceasefire. This follows a period of escalated violence, with missile strikes marking one of the worst outbreaks of conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbors in nearly 30 years.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent address warned of renewed strikes on terrorist bases in Pakistan, challenging Islamabad's stance against nuclear blackmail. Pakistan responded with a firm commitment to the ceasefire but insisted on its right to retaliate if provoked.

Diplomatic efforts, notably by the United States, played a crucial role in easing tensions. However, the regional situation remains fragile, with diplomatic relations strained and military postures cautiously guarded on both sides.

(With inputs from agencies.)