Nuclear Neighbors: Pakistan and India's Tense Truce
Pakistan and India remain committed to a ceasefire after last week's intense fighting. Islamabad vows retaliation if provoked, following Indian PM Modi's threat against terrorist hideouts in Pakistan. The conflict, the most severe in decades, prompted diplomatic intervention, primarily from the U.S., to broker peace.
The longstanding conflict between Pakistan and India saw a temporary resolution on Tuesday, as both nations reaffirmed their commitment to a ceasefire. This follows a period of escalated violence, with missile strikes marking one of the worst outbreaks of conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbors in nearly 30 years.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent address warned of renewed strikes on terrorist bases in Pakistan, challenging Islamabad's stance against nuclear blackmail. Pakistan responded with a firm commitment to the ceasefire but insisted on its right to retaliate if provoked.
Diplomatic efforts, notably by the United States, played a crucial role in easing tensions. However, the regional situation remains fragile, with diplomatic relations strained and military postures cautiously guarded on both sides.
