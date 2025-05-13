Supreme Court Raises Concerns Over Misuse of Dowry Laws

The Supreme Court has voiced its concern regarding the misuse of dowry harassment and cruelty laws, noting a troubling trend where wives accuse husbands' relatives without solid evidence. The top court's decision came in a case overturning an earlier conviction by the Allahabad High Court.

Justices B V Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma emphasized that claims of cruelty and harassment must be supported by specific instances. The court observed that the allegations in the present case were vague and lacked any corroborative evidence, undermining the credibility of the wife's claims against her husband and his family.

The ruling underscores the need for clarity and specificity in complaints related to dowry harassment and cruelty to prevent abuse of protective legislation. The Supreme Court's decision further highlighted the importance of evidence in maintaining the integrity of the judicial process.

(With inputs from agencies.)