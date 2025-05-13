Deferred National Lok Adalat Due to Border Tensions
The National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) postponed the second National Lok Adalat in regions like Jammu and Kashmir due to tensions along the India-Pakistan border. The Lok Adalat previously resolved over 1.82 crore cases across multiple legal matters. Further gatherings are planned for later dates in various states.
- Country:
- India
The National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) has postponed its second National Lok Adalat scheduled for regions including Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Punjab, and Haryana, among others, amid escalating tensions along the India-Pakistan border. This development was confirmed by NALSA, which originally organized the event on May 10 across 23 states and Union territories.
The postponement affects the National Lok Adalat sessions in select areas of Rajasthan as well, namely Jodhpur Metro, Jaisalmer, and Bikaner, predominantly due to the tense situation at the border. For states where courts closed for summer vacations, new dates have been announced, including June 14 for Assam and Kerala, and July 12 for Karnataka and Gujarat.
The Lok Adalat, under the leadership of Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice BR Gavai, successfully resolved over 1.82 crore cases, dealing with a spectrum of legal issues such as motor accident claims and bank recovery matters. The settlements amount to approximately Rs 4,648.51 crore.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Justice Gavai Appointed as 52nd Chief Justice of India
Justice Gavai Appointed 52nd Chief Justice of India
Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai appointed next Chief Justice of India; oath on May 14: Notification.
Justice Gavai: A New Era as India's 52nd Chief Justice
Nuclear Negotiations Delay: A Fourth Round Postponement