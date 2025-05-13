Deferred National Lok Adalat Due to Border Tensions

The National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) has postponed its second National Lok Adalat scheduled for regions including Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Punjab, and Haryana, among others, amid escalating tensions along the India-Pakistan border. This development was confirmed by NALSA, which originally organized the event on May 10 across 23 states and Union territories.

The postponement affects the National Lok Adalat sessions in select areas of Rajasthan as well, namely Jodhpur Metro, Jaisalmer, and Bikaner, predominantly due to the tense situation at the border. For states where courts closed for summer vacations, new dates have been announced, including June 14 for Assam and Kerala, and July 12 for Karnataka and Gujarat.

The Lok Adalat, under the leadership of Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice BR Gavai, successfully resolved over 1.82 crore cases, dealing with a spectrum of legal issues such as motor accident claims and bank recovery matters. The settlements amount to approximately Rs 4,648.51 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)