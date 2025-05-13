Tragic Explosion Claims Lives in Odisha

An explosion on Tuesday in Jajpur district, Odisha, claimed the lives of two individuals and left another seriously injured. According to police reports, the tragic incident unfolded near a country-made liquor shop adjacent to NH-16.

The deceased, riding a motorcycle, are suspected to have been carrying explosive materials that detonated unexpectedly, leading to the catastrophic accident. Laxmidhar Swain, Jajpur Sub-divisional Police Officer, conveyed that the blast was of such intensity that the identities of the victims remained unknown due to the extensive damage to their bodies.

Authorities have dispatched a forensic team to the site to collect evidence while the injured party receives treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital. Investigators are exploring the possibility that the explosives were intended for fishing purposes, with more details awaited as the inquiry progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)