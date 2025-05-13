Left Menu

Tragic Explosion Claims Lives in Odisha

An explosion in Odisha's Jajpur district resulted in two deaths and one serious injury. The incident, near a liquor shop on NH-16, involved explosive materials carried on a motorcycle. The intense blast left the identities of the deceased unconfirmed. Investigations are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jajpur | Updated: 13-05-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 21:22 IST
Tragic Explosion Claims Lives in Odisha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An explosion on Tuesday in Jajpur district, Odisha, claimed the lives of two individuals and left another seriously injured. According to police reports, the tragic incident unfolded near a country-made liquor shop adjacent to NH-16.

The deceased, riding a motorcycle, are suspected to have been carrying explosive materials that detonated unexpectedly, leading to the catastrophic accident. Laxmidhar Swain, Jajpur Sub-divisional Police Officer, conveyed that the blast was of such intensity that the identities of the victims remained unknown due to the extensive damage to their bodies.

Authorities have dispatched a forensic team to the site to collect evidence while the injured party receives treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital. Investigators are exploring the possibility that the explosives were intended for fishing purposes, with more details awaited as the inquiry progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025