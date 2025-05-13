Militant Arrests in Manipur: NIA Nets Two Suspects

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken significant steps in a high-profile case in Manipur, involving insurgent groups responsible for heinous acts. Two individuals have been arrested, adding momentum to the ongoing investigations.

One alleged perpetrator, identified as Nongthombam Meiraba from Bishnupur district, is said to have affiliations with the United National Liberation Front (UNLF). Officials report his involvement in the shooting of a woman named Zosangkim in Zairawn village.

The second suspect, known as Sagolsem Sanatomba, also referred to as Surchandra Singh or Piba, hails from Thoubal district and is suspected to be a member of Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL). Both accused are in custody until May 17, as the investigation proceeds.

