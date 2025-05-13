Airstrike Kills Gaza Journalist Amid Rising Tensions
An Israeli airstrike has killed renowned Palestinian journalist Hassan Aslih in the Gaza Strip. Accused of cooperating with Hamas, Aslih's death adds to the toll of wartime casualties affecting journalists. The ongoing conflict escalates with attacks on hospitals, leading to international condemnation and fears of a humanitarian crisis.
An Israeli airstrike on Tuesday claimed the life of Hassan Aslih, a Palestinian journalist known for his extensive social media following, in the Gaza Strip. Accused by Israel of working with Hamas during the October 7 attack, Aslih was recuperating from a previous strike when killed.
The strike targeted the third floor of Nasser Hospital in Kahn Younis, where patients, including Aslih, were receiving treatment. Israel states the strike was directed at Hamas operatives within a command center, though names haven't been disclosed. Damage to medical facilities was extensive, raising concerns about civilian safety and escalating tensions.
The Gaza health ministry reports additional strikes on Gaza European Hospital, resulting in several casualties. Accusations against Israel of targeting journalists mount, with at least 160 reported killed since the conflict began. Israel denies these accusations, maintaining its stance of avoiding harm to civilians.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gaza
- airstrike
- journalist
- Hassan Aslih
- Hamas
- Israel
- conflict
- hospital
- war
- media
ALSO READ
Trade War Turbulence: The Dollar Struggles Amid Conflicting Signals
Kyiv's Mineral Conflict: The Battle for Ukraine's Resources
Diplomatic Tensions: France and Israel Clash Over Travel Bans
Sectarian Unrest Erupts in Damascus Suburb: A Closer Look at the Druze Conflict
Pressure Mounts for Lasting Peace in Ukraine Conflict