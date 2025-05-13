Left Menu

Airstrike Kills Gaza Journalist Amid Rising Tensions

An Israeli airstrike has killed renowned Palestinian journalist Hassan Aslih in the Gaza Strip. Accused of cooperating with Hamas, Aslih's death adds to the toll of wartime casualties affecting journalists. The ongoing conflict escalates with attacks on hospitals, leading to international condemnation and fears of a humanitarian crisis.

Updated: 13-05-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 22:13 IST
An Israeli airstrike on Tuesday claimed the life of Hassan Aslih, a Palestinian journalist known for his extensive social media following, in the Gaza Strip. Accused by Israel of working with Hamas during the October 7 attack, Aslih was recuperating from a previous strike when killed.

The strike targeted the third floor of Nasser Hospital in Kahn Younis, where patients, including Aslih, were receiving treatment. Israel states the strike was directed at Hamas operatives within a command center, though names haven't been disclosed. Damage to medical facilities was extensive, raising concerns about civilian safety and escalating tensions.

The Gaza health ministry reports additional strikes on Gaza European Hospital, resulting in several casualties. Accusations against Israel of targeting journalists mount, with at least 160 reported killed since the conflict began. Israel denies these accusations, maintaining its stance of avoiding harm to civilians.

