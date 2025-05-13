The Legal Battle Over Trump's 'Liberation Day' Tariffs

In a pivotal legal confrontation, five American small businesses are challenging President Donald Trump's tariffs dubbed 'Liberation Day', contested for overreaching executive powers. These tariffs target nations with higher export levels to the U.S., raising concerns about their legality and broader economic implications.

Attorney Jeffrey Schwab represented the plaintiffs at a recent court hearing, proposing that President Trump's use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) is a significant and unlawful extension of his authority. The plaintiffs argue that no tangible national emergency justifies such tariffs.

U.S. Justice Department attorney Eric Hamilton defended the tariffs as crucial given the 40% trade deficit rise over five years, impacting U.S. manufacturing and military resources. The courts' imminent ruling will determine the future of the tariffs amidst ongoing trade negotiations with major players like China.

