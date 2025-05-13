Controversy in Kerala: Police Halt Student-led Anti-Drug Campaign

The Kerala police have been criticized by the opposition Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) for stopping an anti-drug awareness campaign organized by a Muslim student group, claiming it ran beyond the allowed hours.

Leaders from both parties took to Facebook to denounce the police intervention at the event held in Perinthalmanna, sharing videos of police arriving at the venue and discussing with organizers. According to State Congress working president A P Anil Kumar, the campaign was attended by many and he demanded a response from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The police, however, clarified that the event was not an anti-drug campaign but a state summit that went beyond the allowed time, disturbing the area. The police action has been labeled as intolerant by IUML veteran P K Kunhalikutty and others, while the police officer insisted the decision adhered to a High Court directive.

(With inputs from agencies.)