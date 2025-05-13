Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Government Faces Demand for Change

The Himachal Pradesh government is committed to equitable progress, stated Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil. At a meeting, demands for a 'Swaran Aayog' committee and concerns over inter-caste marriage incentives were discussed. The Kshatriya Sangathan has organized protests and presented a memorandum of their demands.

The Himachal Pradesh government is steadfast in its commitment to the inclusive progress of all communities, stated Health, Social Justice, and Empowerment Minister Dhani Ram Shandil during a meeting on Tuesday.

Minister Shandil, while addressing representatives of the Devbhoomi Kshatriya Organisation, assured them that he would communicate their issues to the chief minister, with decisions expected to follow accordingly.

The Devbhoomi Kshatriya Sangathan has been vocal in its demands, specifically calling for the establishment of a 'Swaran Aayog' committee and expressing disapproval over increased incentives for inter-caste marriages. On April 24, they made a visible stand by organizing a protest and submitting a memorandum of their key demands.

