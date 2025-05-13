Punjab CM Stands Firm: Justice for Victims of Spurious Liquor Tragedy

In a firm stance against nefarious activities, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann declared that no one involved in the sale of spurious liquor, which claimed 21 lives, will be spared. Mann described the deaths as 'murders' arising from the greed of a few individuals.

As the opposition targets the AAP government for the tragedy, Mann visited Majitha to offer condolences to the families of the deceased. He pledged a compensation of Rs 10 lakh per family and assured government support for the children's education and potential job placements for the families affected.

Expressing commitment for justice, Mann highlighted the political underpinnings in the crime and reported multiple arrests, including the alleged main perpetrator. A significant quantity of methanol, suspected for making the lethal concoction, was traced back through online purchases, as authorities continue their probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)