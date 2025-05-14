Missile Tension: Houthis' Hypersonic Launch Intercepted Over Israel

In a high-stakes exchange, the Israeli military successfully intercepted a missile launched from Yemen late Tuesday, in a move claimed by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi militia.

The missile, aimed at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, ties into the broader regional conflict involving Iranian-backed groups like Hamas and Hezbollah.

Despite U.S. disengagement from direct actions against the Houthis, the group continues its aggressive posturing, reflecting the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)