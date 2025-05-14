Missile Tension: Houthis' Hypersonic Launch Intercepted Over Israel
The Israeli military intercepted a missile from Yemen, claimed by the Iran-aligned Houthis, aimed at Ben Gurion Airport. Despite reduced U.S. involvement, the Houthis continue targeting Israel amidst a broader Middle Eastern conflict involving Gaza. Israel maintains defense strategies, impacting Iranian affiliations but facing persistent threats.
In a high-stakes exchange, the Israeli military successfully intercepted a missile launched from Yemen late Tuesday, in a move claimed by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi militia.
The missile, aimed at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, ties into the broader regional conflict involving Iranian-backed groups like Hamas and Hezbollah.
Despite U.S. disengagement from direct actions against the Houthis, the group continues its aggressive posturing, reflecting the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
