Missile Tension: Houthis' Hypersonic Launch Intercepted Over Israel

The Israeli military intercepted a missile from Yemen, claimed by the Iran-aligned Houthis, aimed at Ben Gurion Airport. Despite reduced U.S. involvement, the Houthis continue targeting Israel amidst a broader Middle Eastern conflict involving Gaza. Israel maintains defense strategies, impacting Iranian affiliations but facing persistent threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 01:28 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 01:28 IST
Missile Tension: Houthis' Hypersonic Launch Intercepted Over Israel
In a high-stakes exchange, the Israeli military successfully intercepted a missile launched from Yemen late Tuesday, in a move claimed by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi militia.

The missile, aimed at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, ties into the broader regional conflict involving Iranian-backed groups like Hamas and Hezbollah.

Despite U.S. disengagement from direct actions against the Houthis, the group continues its aggressive posturing, reflecting the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

