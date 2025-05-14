Left Menu

India Reclaims BSF Jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw from Pakistan at Attari-Wagah Border

Pakistan has handed over BSF jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw to India at the Attari-Wagah border. Shaw was apprehended by Pakistan Rangers on April 23 along the India-Pakistan border in Ferozepur district. The peaceful handover was conducted according to protocols at 10:30 am on Wednesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 14-05-2025 11:39 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 11:39 IST
India Reclaims BSF Jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw from Pakistan at Attari-Wagah Border
  • Country:
  • India

BSF jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw was returned to India by Pakistan at the Attari-Wagah border on Wednesday. The handover occurred at 10:30 am, with Pakistan Rangers transferring custody to the Border Security Force.

Shaw was initially apprehended on April 23 by the Rangers along the India-Pakistan International Border in Ferozepur district, following the Pahalgam terror attack.

The transition was executed peacefully and adhered strictly to the established procedural protocols, assured a BSF spokesperson.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025