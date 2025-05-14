India Reclaims BSF Jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw from Pakistan at Attari-Wagah Border

BSF jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw was returned to India by Pakistan at the Attari-Wagah border on Wednesday. The handover occurred at 10:30 am, with Pakistan Rangers transferring custody to the Border Security Force.

Shaw was initially apprehended on April 23 by the Rangers along the India-Pakistan International Border in Ferozepur district, following the Pahalgam terror attack.

The transition was executed peacefully and adhered strictly to the established procedural protocols, assured a BSF spokesperson.

(With inputs from agencies.)