India Reclaims BSF Jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw from Pakistan at Attari-Wagah Border

Pakistan has handed over BSF jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw to India at the Attari-Wagah border. Shaw was apprehended by Pakistan Rangers on April 23 along the India-Pakistan border in Ferozepur district. The peaceful handover was conducted according to protocols at 10:30 am on Wednesday.
BSF jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw was returned to India by Pakistan at the Attari-Wagah border on Wednesday. The handover occurred at 10:30 am, with Pakistan Rangers transferring custody to the Border Security Force.
Shaw was initially apprehended on April 23 by the Rangers along the India-Pakistan International Border in Ferozepur district, following the Pahalgam terror attack.
The transition was executed peacefully and adhered strictly to the established procedural protocols, assured a BSF spokesperson.
