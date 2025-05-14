Cartel Family's Covert U.S. Crossing Sparks Cooperation Speculations

Seventeen relatives of Sinaloa Cartel leaders crossed into the United States last week, confirmed Mexico's security chief, raising speculations of further cooperation between U.S. and Mexican authorities. The cross-border movement was tied to a deal involving Ovidio Guzman Lopez, son of a former cartel head, and the Trump administration.

Mexican Security Secretary Omar García Harfuch acknowledged reports from journalist Luis Chaparro on the movement of Guzmán Lopez's family to the U.S. following Ovidio's 2023 extradition. The family walked across the Tijuana border carrying suitcases, into the custody of U.S. agents.

U.S. Attorney Adam Gordon issued a stern warning to the cartel's leaders, signaling intensifying actions against them. This development further coincides with the U.S. Attorney General's new charges against top cartel figures, demonstrating U.S. commitment to combat cartel-related narcoterrorism.

