Tragedy in the Ganges: Teenage Cousins Drown During Wedding Visit

In a tragic turn of events, two teenage cousins drowned in the Ganga river while attending a wedding in the Semariya Dera Purwa village, police reported on Wednesday.

The cousins, Priyanshu Kumar Yadav (16) and Dablu Yadav (15), had come from Jay Prakash Nagar to attend the family event when the incident occurred. Eyewitnesses say they ventured into deep waters while bathing, failing to return to safety.

Local authorities, alerted by the incident, promptly initiated a search operation. Assisted by local divers, the team is making every effort to locate the missing teenagers, according to a statement by Bairia Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohammad Faheem Qureshi. The search efforts are still ongoing.

