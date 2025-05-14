Australia Stands Firm on Pharmaceutical Subsidies Amidst U.S. Price Pressure
Australia has announced it will maintain its policy to subsidize certain medicines, rejecting U.S. pressure to lower global drug prices. This follows an executive order by President Trump to reduce the disparity in drug costs between the U.S. and other countries. Australia is prioritizing its Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme.
Australia has declared it will not alter its policy of subsidizing certain medications despite renewed pressure from the U.S. to lower global drug prices.
This decision follows President Donald Trump's executive order aiming to narrow the gap between U.S. prices and those abroad.
The Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme, a cornerstone of Australia's healthcare policy, will remain unchanged, reflecting the government's commitment to regulated medicine costs.
