A senior Russian lawmaker has revealed that the composition of Moscow's delegation for Thursday's peace talks with Ukraine in Istanbul will be announced Wednesday evening. The discussions may include talks of an all-for-all prisoner exchange, a significant step in ongoing negotiations.

Leonid Slutsky, who heads Russia's Liberal Democratic Party, shared this development in an interview with the SHOT Telegram channel, expressing cautious optimism about the potential exchange of prisoners of war.

The prospect of a comprehensive prisoner exchange signals possible progress in diplomatic efforts between the two nations. The anticipation surrounding this meeting underscores the complexity and urgency of international negotiations concerning the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)