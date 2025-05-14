Decisive Victory Against Naxal Stronghold: A Turning Point in India's Fight

In a landmark achievement, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated on Wednesday that security forces have succeeded in a major operation, eliminating 31 notorious Naxalites in the Karregutta hills at the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border.

This operation is part of a larger effort by the Indian government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, to eradicate Naxalism by March 2026.

Shah lauded the security personnel's bravery, with no casualties incurred, marking this as a pivotal moment in the fight against the Maoist threat. Security forces claimed the operation was the 'beginning of the end' for Naxal insurgency.

(With inputs from agencies.)