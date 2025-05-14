Left Menu

Decisive Victory Against Naxal Stronghold: A Turning Point in India's Fight

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced a monumental success against Naxalites, with 31 notorious militants killed in Karregutta hills. India's government, led by PM Modi, aims for a Naxal-free nation by 2026. Security forces completed this major operation without any casualties, marking a significant step against Naxalism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 18:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark achievement, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated on Wednesday that security forces have succeeded in a major operation, eliminating 31 notorious Naxalites in the Karregutta hills at the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border.

This operation is part of a larger effort by the Indian government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, to eradicate Naxalism by March 2026.

Shah lauded the security personnel's bravery, with no casualties incurred, marking this as a pivotal moment in the fight against the Maoist threat. Security forces claimed the operation was the 'beginning of the end' for Naxal insurgency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

