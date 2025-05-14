Arson Attacks on Properties Linked to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer addresses lawmakers regarding recent arson attacks linked to him. The attacks, condemned by politicians including Conservative Kemi Badenoch, led to a 21-year-old suspect's arrest. Investigations are ongoing, focusing on possible state involvement and connections to Starmer's properties.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer addressed lawmakers on Wednesday, condemning recent arson attacks on properties associated with him as strikes against democratic values. During the weekly session, Starmer described these acts as "an attack on all of us," marking his first public comments since the incidents came to light earlier in the week.
The incidents drew universal condemnation across the House of Commons. Conservative Party member Kemi Badenoch denounced the attacks as "completely unacceptable." London's Metropolitan Police have detained a 21-year-old in southeast London, alleged to have started fires at Starmer's former residence, another property, and a vehicle linked to the Prime Minister. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.
Counterterrorism officials are spearheading the probe due to the involvement of the Prime Minister. The investigations are examining any potential state links and connections between the incidents. The former residence has faced previous protests, including a high-profile demonstration by pro-Palestinian activists last year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Social Media Stir: Arrests Over Objectionable Content in India
Fake Currency Bust in Maharashtra: Man Arrested
Spain and Portugal Gripped by Massive Power Outage: Investigations Underway
Justice Sought in Ranchi: Arrests Made in Heinous Crime
NIA Intensifies Investigation Following Deadly Pahalgam Terror Attack