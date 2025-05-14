Arson Attacks on Properties Linked to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer addressed lawmakers on Wednesday, condemning recent arson attacks on properties associated with him as strikes against democratic values. During the weekly session, Starmer described these acts as "an attack on all of us," marking his first public comments since the incidents came to light earlier in the week.

The incidents drew universal condemnation across the House of Commons. Conservative Party member Kemi Badenoch denounced the attacks as "completely unacceptable." London's Metropolitan Police have detained a 21-year-old in southeast London, alleged to have started fires at Starmer's former residence, another property, and a vehicle linked to the Prime Minister. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

Counterterrorism officials are spearheading the probe due to the involvement of the Prime Minister. The investigations are examining any potential state links and connections between the incidents. The former residence has faced previous protests, including a high-profile demonstration by pro-Palestinian activists last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)