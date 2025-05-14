Desperate Conditions: Gaza's Humanitarian Crisis Amid Israeli Offensive
The recent Israeli airstrikes have devastated Gaza, killing at least 70 people, including children. The ongoing conflict, intensified by a blockade, has left nearly half a million Palestinians facing possible starvation. Criticism mounts as international leaders call for aid access and a political resolution.
Intense Israeli airstrikes hit northern and southern Gaza on Wednesday, leaving at least 70 people dead, including almost two dozen children. This follows Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's declaration of a continued offensive against Hamas.
In Jabaliya, one of the hardest-hit areas, 50 people, including 22 children, perished as rescuers worked through the night, illuminated only by cellphone lights, to recover bodies. These strikes follow the release of an Israeli-American hostage by Hamas, raising hopes for a ceasefire that was not actualized.
The Israeli military has announced plans for an escalation of force, prompting distress in Gaza, where nearly half a million people could face starvation due to the blockade exacerbating the region's humanitarian crisis. Meanwhile, international leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, have condemned the blockade as a significant contributor to Gaza's plight.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israeli
- airstrikes
- Gaza
- Hamas
- humanitarian
- crisis
- blockade
- Netanyahu
- starvation
- ceasefire
ALSO READ
Visa Crisis: The Cross-Border Dilemma in Madhya Pradesh
Unsafe Water and Poor Waste Disposal in Kaduna Fuel Looming Public Health Crisis
BNP's Concerns Over Humanitarian Corridor to Myanmar: A Decision Without Consensus
Balochistan's Hidden Crisis: Protests Erupt Over Enforced Disappearances
Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis