Left Menu

Desperate Conditions: Gaza's Humanitarian Crisis Amid Israeli Offensive

The recent Israeli airstrikes have devastated Gaza, killing at least 70 people, including children. The ongoing conflict, intensified by a blockade, has left nearly half a million Palestinians facing possible starvation. Criticism mounts as international leaders call for aid access and a political resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 14-05-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 19:37 IST
Desperate Conditions: Gaza's Humanitarian Crisis Amid Israeli Offensive
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Intense Israeli airstrikes hit northern and southern Gaza on Wednesday, leaving at least 70 people dead, including almost two dozen children. This follows Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's declaration of a continued offensive against Hamas.

In Jabaliya, one of the hardest-hit areas, 50 people, including 22 children, perished as rescuers worked through the night, illuminated only by cellphone lights, to recover bodies. These strikes follow the release of an Israeli-American hostage by Hamas, raising hopes for a ceasefire that was not actualized.

The Israeli military has announced plans for an escalation of force, prompting distress in Gaza, where nearly half a million people could face starvation due to the blockade exacerbating the region's humanitarian crisis. Meanwhile, international leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, have condemned the blockade as a significant contributor to Gaza's plight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025