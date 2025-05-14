Desperate Conditions: Gaza's Humanitarian Crisis Amid Israeli Offensive

Intense Israeli airstrikes hit northern and southern Gaza on Wednesday, leaving at least 70 people dead, including almost two dozen children. This follows Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's declaration of a continued offensive against Hamas.

In Jabaliya, one of the hardest-hit areas, 50 people, including 22 children, perished as rescuers worked through the night, illuminated only by cellphone lights, to recover bodies. These strikes follow the release of an Israeli-American hostage by Hamas, raising hopes for a ceasefire that was not actualized.

The Israeli military has announced plans for an escalation of force, prompting distress in Gaza, where nearly half a million people could face starvation due to the blockade exacerbating the region's humanitarian crisis. Meanwhile, international leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, have condemned the blockade as a significant contributor to Gaza's plight.

