Judgment Awaited in the Infamous Patnagarh Wedding Gift Blast Case

The Bolangir district court in Odisha wrapped up hearings on the notorious 2018 Patnagarh wedding gift blast case on Wednesday. The judgment is expected to be announced on May 28, according to a government advocate.

Two individuals, including the groom, were killed, and the groom's wife was critically injured when a bomb exploded as the groom opened a gift package on February 23, 2018. The State Crime Branch has accused Punjilal Meher of orchestrating the crime motivated by revenge.

Defense and prosecution presented their final arguments. While the defense emphasized the lapses in the investigation, the prosecution outlined a case based on circumstantial evidence. The court will now prepare to deliver its long-awaited verdict.

