Punjab Challenges Water Allocation to Haryana in High Court

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday addressed a significant plea from Punjab against the Centre's recent directive mandating the release of 4,500 additional cusecs of water to Haryana, sparking jurisdictional and procedural concerns.

A division bench led by Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sumeet Goel scheduled the subsequent hearing for May 20, as the state government raised strong objections against the Centre's May 2 decision, arguing that such matters fall outside the purview of Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan.

Punjab, represented by their legal team, claims that the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) misrepresented facts to enforce what they allege is an illegal directive, effectively challenging the appropriateness of the current water allocation process under national law.

(With inputs from agencies.)