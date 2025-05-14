Punjab Challenges Water Allocation to Haryana in High Court
The Punjab and Haryana High Court is reviewing Punjab's plea against a May 6 order to release extra water to Haryana. Punjab opposes the Centre's decision, citing jurisdictional issues, and filed a review petition. The case hinges on water rights disputes under the Bhakra Beas Management Board.
The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday addressed a significant plea from Punjab against the Centre's recent directive mandating the release of 4,500 additional cusecs of water to Haryana, sparking jurisdictional and procedural concerns.
A division bench led by Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sumeet Goel scheduled the subsequent hearing for May 20, as the state government raised strong objections against the Centre's May 2 decision, arguing that such matters fall outside the purview of Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan.
Punjab, represented by their legal team, claims that the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) misrepresented facts to enforce what they allege is an illegal directive, effectively challenging the appropriateness of the current water allocation process under national law.
