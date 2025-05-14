Left Menu

Debacle in Kaleshwaram: A Lesson in Irrigation Failures

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy criticized the previous government's handling of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation project, highlighting its collapse within three years compared to enduring projects from the Nehru era. The state plans to fill all job vacancies, emphasizing a focus on irrigation and employment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-05-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 21:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy criticized the collapse of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation project, which failed within three years under the previous BRS regime, in stark contrast to enduring projects from the Nehru era. He emphasized its failure to irrigate even 50,000 acres despite a massive Rs 2 lakh crore investment.

Addressing a gathering during an event distributing appointment letters to over 400 new employees, Reddy slammed the past administration led by K Chandrasekhar Rao for mismanagement. He underscored the significance of the Nehru regime's focus on irrigation and education that contributed to India's agricultural surplus.

Citing CAG reports, Reddy pointed out the Kaleshwaram project's exorbitant costs and pending dues while applauding recent efforts to appoint over 1,100 employees within the irrigation department under the Congress government. The state promises to fill job vacancies from Group-1 to Group-4, with a focus on regional employment and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

