Operation Black Forest: A Righteous Victory Over Maoists

Security forces achieved a major victory over Maoists, killing 31 associates in a highly coordinated operation along the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border. Over 21 days, Operation Black Forest dismantled the Maoist infrastructure, weakening their leadership, and seizing extensive arms and explosives. This operation marks a significant step toward ending Maoist extremism by March 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijapur | Updated: 14-05-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 21:25 IST
In a landmark operation named 'Black Forest', security forces have dismantled the stronghold of Maoists in the Korgotalu Hills along the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border, as confirmed by officials on Wednesday. The operation, which spanned 21 days, led to the deaths of 31 Maoists, including 16 women, and the confiscation of a vast arsenal.

Senior officials, including CRPF chief Gyanendra Pratap Singh and Chhattisgarh Police Chief A D Singh, announced the successful dismantling of the insurgents' infrastructure. Singh emphasized that this operation exceeded expectations and propels the forces closer to achieving the government's objective of eradicating Maoist extremism by March 2026.

The operation revealed the extensive infrastructure the Maoists had built over 2.5 years, including 250 caves used for storage and as a command center. The coordinated efforts resulted in the discovery of 450 IEDs and close to two tonnes of explosives, highlighting the gravity of the threat. Despite facing harsh terrain, high temperatures, and confrontations with wildlife, the forces emerged victorious.

(With inputs from agencies.)

