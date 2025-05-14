Key Accused Convicted in Thane Fake Currency Case

A Mumbai special NIA court has sentenced Ishak Khan to five years of rigorous imprisonment for his role in a fake currency operation. Khan was among three individuals arrested after Thane police recovered counterfeit notes worth Rs 82,000 in 2019.

The investigation revealed that Khan coordinated the delivery of these fake notes while he was imprisoned in Kolkata for another crime. Further probes unearthed significant documentary and digital evidence connecting him to the crime.

His guilty plea led to the sentencing, while the cases against co-accused Jasim alias Wasim Salim Shaikh and Radhakrishna Addappa remain ongoing. The NIA continues to pursue justice in this high-profile counterfeiting case.

