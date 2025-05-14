Religious Tension in Mathura: Man Forced to Chant 'Jai Shri Ram'

In a disturbing incident in Mathura's Jamuna Par area, a Muslim man claims he was forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' by a group of youths. The police have registered a case based on the victim, Sohail's complaint.

Sohail, a scrap dealer, recounted that he was collecting scrap in Chhota Deewana village when he was accosted by the group. He alleges that they harassed him, used derogatory language, and compelled him to chant the religious phrase.

The group reportedly filmed the encounter, making the video viral on social media. Sohail has identified one of the accused as 'Tunda,' while efforts to identify the remaining individuals are underway. Authorities are actively investigating the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)