Religious Tension in Mathura: Man Forced to Chant 'Jai Shri Ram'

A Muslim man named Sohail alleges he was forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' by a group of youths in Mathura, India. The incident, filmed and circulated online, has resulted in a police case against one identified and five unidentified individuals. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 14-05-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 21:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a disturbing incident in Mathura's Jamuna Par area, a Muslim man claims he was forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' by a group of youths. The police have registered a case based on the victim, Sohail's complaint.

Sohail, a scrap dealer, recounted that he was collecting scrap in Chhota Deewana village when he was accosted by the group. He alleges that they harassed him, used derogatory language, and compelled him to chant the religious phrase.

The group reportedly filmed the encounter, making the video viral on social media. Sohail has identified one of the accused as 'Tunda,' while efforts to identify the remaining individuals are underway. Authorities are actively investigating the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

