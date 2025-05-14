Left Menu

Swift Police Action Foils Kidnapping Ransom Plot in Bhubaneswar

A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a four-year-old boy in Bhubaneswar. The police swiftly rescued the child and apprehended the suspect, who knew the boy's family. The motive was ransom, traced back to the mother's past interactions with the suspect in Bengaluru.

A 25-year-old man found himself in police custody after an alleged kidnapping attempt of a four-year-old boy in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday, according to local authorities.

The child was reportedly abducted from the courtyard of his home in the Saheed Nagar area. His disappearance was promptly reported by his mother, who had previously encountered the suspect in Bengaluru during a familial dispute.

Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh announced that police efforts led to the suspect's arrest and the child's recovery from a nearby slum within three hours. The kidnapping, driven by ransom motives, unfolded shortly after the boy's mother reconciled with her husband and returned to Bhubaneswar.

