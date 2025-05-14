Tragic Discovery: Female Prison Guard Found Dead in Bihar Jail

A startling discovery took place in Bihar as the body of a female prison guard was found hanging inside the Jehanabad district jail, authorities reported on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Shivani Kumari from the Katihar district, was found in the barracks where prison staff reside, confirmed Superintendent of Police Arvind Pratap Singh.

Family notification and post-mortem arrangements are in progress, with detailed investigations being pursued to uncover the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)