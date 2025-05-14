Left Menu

Tragic Discovery: Female Prison Guard Found Dead in Bihar Jail

Shivani Kumari, a female prison guard in Bihar's Jehanabad district jail, was found hanging from a ceiling, leading to a police investigation. Her family has been informed, and a post-mortem will be conducted, with further inquiries underway.

Updated: 14-05-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 22:25 IST
Tragic Discovery: Female Prison Guard Found Dead in Bihar Jail
A startling discovery took place in Bihar as the body of a female prison guard was found hanging inside the Jehanabad district jail, authorities reported on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Shivani Kumari from the Katihar district, was found in the barracks where prison staff reside, confirmed Superintendent of Police Arvind Pratap Singh.

Family notification and post-mortem arrangements are in progress, with detailed investigations being pursued to uncover the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

