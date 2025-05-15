Left Menu

Iran's Diplomatic Overture: A Nuclear Deal Proposal

Iran is prepared to negotiate a deal with the United States that involves lifting economic sanctions in exchange for Iran's commitment to never develop nuclear weapons. In an interview with NBC News, Ali Shamkhani, an adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader, emphasized Iran's willingness to comply with international nuclear regulations.

Iran has signaled readiness to strike a deal with the United States, offering to dismantle its nuclear weapons program in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions. This development came to light through an NBC News interview with a top Iranian official, Ali Shamkhani.

As an adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Shamkhani assured that Iran would not pursue nuclear weaponry. Furthermore, Iran is prepared to dispose of its existing stockpiles of highly-enriched uranium and commit to only enriching uranium to levels appropriate for civilian applications.

In addition, Shamkhani confirmed Iran's openness to allowing international inspectors to oversee its nuclear processes, aiming to increase transparency and foster trust with the international community.

