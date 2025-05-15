Left Menu

March of Tanks: Controversy and Celebration Await Trump's Birthday Bash

President Trump is set to celebrate his 79th birthday alongside the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary with a grand parade that includes as many as 25 tanks. The event, estimated to cost between $25 million and $45 million, has sparked criticism for its perceived authoritarianism and potential economic waste.

President Donald Trump is planning a dual celebration for his 79th birthday and the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary, which will include a grand parade with up to 25 tanks rolling through Washington, D.C. U.S. officials have estimated the event's cost to range from $25 million to $45 million.

The parade marks a significant addition to the Army's long-planned National Mall celebration on June 14, originally meant to honor its storied history. The inclusion of Trump's birthday into the festivities has further elevated the scale and scope of the event, with over 6,500 troops and about 150 vehicles expected to participate, according to sources who spoke anonymously to Reuters.

Critics have voiced concerns over the parade's cost and optics, likening it to authoritarian displays of power, especially as the federal government undergoes budget cuts. The move follows Trump's interest in showcasing military strength, inspired by France's Bastille Day celebrations in 2017. Military parades in the U.S. are a rare occurrence, primarily reserved for post-war celebrations or showcasing power, such as the 1991 parade celebrating the Gulf War victory.

