Diplomatic Dance: Uncertainty in Ukraine-Russia Talks

A Ukrainian official has refuted reports by Russian media about the start time for talks with Russia in Turkey. Andriy Kovalenko stated that the alleged 10 a.m. start time was not planned. The discrepancy highlights ongoing communication challenges in diplomatic negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 15-05-2025 11:26 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 11:26 IST
In a recent development, a Ukrainian official has dismissed claims made by Russian media regarding the scheduling of talks between Ukraine and Russia to be held in Turkey. Andriy Kovalenko, a representative of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council, clarified that reports of a 10 a.m. start time on Thursday were inaccurate and unplanned.

The information, originally disseminated by Russia's TASS news agency, has been contested by Ukraine, highlighting the communication hurdles that persist in diplomatic engagements.

This discrepancy underscores the complexities involved in scheduling and executing high-stakes negotiations between the two nations amidst ongoing tensions.

