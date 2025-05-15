Diplomatic Dance: Uncertainty in Ukraine-Russia Talks

In a recent development, a Ukrainian official has dismissed claims made by Russian media regarding the scheduling of talks between Ukraine and Russia to be held in Turkey. Andriy Kovalenko, a representative of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council, clarified that reports of a 10 a.m. start time on Thursday were inaccurate and unplanned.

The information, originally disseminated by Russia's TASS news agency, has been contested by Ukraine, highlighting the communication hurdles that persist in diplomatic engagements.

This discrepancy underscores the complexities involved in scheduling and executing high-stakes negotiations between the two nations amidst ongoing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)