Left Menu

EU and US to Intensify Trade Talks

The European Union (EU) and the United States (US) are set to deepen discussions regarding a potential trade agreement. EU Commissioner Maros Sefcovic announced the developments following a constructive call with US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, indicating an upcoming meeting to further negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 15-05-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 13:22 IST
EU and US to Intensify Trade Talks
European Union Trade Policies Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union and the United States are set to advance their discussions on a prospective trade deal, according to EU Commissioner Maros Sefcovic on Thursday.

Following a productive conversation earlier, Sefcovic reported that both sides have expressed commitment to enhancing their technical-level engagements. The EU Commissioner maintains frequent dialogue with US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick.

Upcoming meetings are anticipated to occur in Brussels or at the OECD sessions, as officials aim to bolster their negotiation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025