EU and US to Intensify Trade Talks
The European Union (EU) and the United States (US) are set to deepen discussions regarding a potential trade agreement. EU Commissioner Maros Sefcovic announced the developments following a constructive call with US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, indicating an upcoming meeting to further negotiations.
Updated: 15-05-2025
The European Union and the United States are set to advance their discussions on a prospective trade deal, according to EU Commissioner Maros Sefcovic on Thursday.
Following a productive conversation earlier, Sefcovic reported that both sides have expressed commitment to enhancing their technical-level engagements. The EU Commissioner maintains frequent dialogue with US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick.
Upcoming meetings are anticipated to occur in Brussels or at the OECD sessions, as officials aim to bolster their negotiation efforts.
